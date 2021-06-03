39 Covid-19 cases reported, lowest since February

The district on Thursday reported 39 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest single-day count since February, officials of the health department said.

According to the district health department data, the number of active cases in Gurugram was 953 as of Thursday evening, of whom 121 patients were hospitalised, 829 were in home isolation and three were admitted to district Covid care centres. On Thursday, 155 patients also recovered in the district.

The deaths of four Covid-19 positive patients were also reported in the district that took the total toll due to the pandemic to 840, as per the health department data.

On the testing front, the health department collected 5,408 samples on Thursday, with the results of 2,898 patients still awaited.

Even as the number of cases continued to decline, the health officials urged citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “Cases have been reducing gradually in the district, but people must not lower their guard. This is the first time since February that Gurugram has reported as few as 39 cases, which has been possible due to strictly following all Covid-19 safety protocols and the lockdown. I urge people to follow all safety protocols, especially at vaccination centres, where crowding has been noticed. Those who are fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks and go out only when necessary.”

Meanwhile, 11,197 people were vaccinated on Thursday, including 10,407 who took the first dose of the vaccine and 790 who took the second dose. So far, over 719,000 people have been vaccinated in Gurugram district.