39-year-old mowed down by truck in Gurugram

A 39-year-old man died after a truck mowed him down on a service lane near Binola on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. (Representational image)

According to police, the deceased’s friend was passing by the accident spot and had stopped to check what had happened, when he identified the deceased as Shahnawaz Alam from Bihar’s Katihar district. Alam resided in a rented accommodation near Binola and worked as a construction worker.

The incident took place at 8.30pm when Alam was in the service lane, walking towards the bus stop to reach a construction site at Dharuhera. The truck driver, after running over Alam, fled the spot with the vehicle.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that a tea stall owner had spotted the accident and had raised an alarm. “Soon after, a few commuters on motorcycles chased the speeding truck but failed to stop it,” he said.

“Alam’s friend, Chotu Kumar, was passing by who helped police in identification after he had stopped to check what had happened,” Kumar said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Chotu, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Sunday.