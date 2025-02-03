4 arrested in Gurugram for killing man over repaying loan

Four men killed a man for demanding repayment of a loan in Binola, Bilaspur, police said on Sunday, adding that they have been arrested in Gurugram. Two prime accused, Avnish Kumar, 32, and Bobby Kumar, 34, were arrested on Friday, police said. Their two associates, Mukesh Kumar, 29, and Shivam Kumar, 28, were arrested on Saturday, police said. (Representational image)

The victim, 46-year-old Rakesh Kumar of Mahavir enclave in Palam, Delhi, was killed in Manesar on December 22. An unidentified dead body was found in Binola on December 23 with a strangulation mark on the neck and was identified as Rakesh’s on December 30 when police tracked down his family members.

The victim worked as a cashier in a private firm in Gurugram Sector 53, where Avnish also worked as a delivery executive. “Before last Diwali, Avnish took a loan of ₹30,000 from Rakesh with the promise to repay it within a month. When he didn’t, Rakesh began pressing him to return it quickly,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Fed up with the demands, Avnish decided to kill Rakesh with the help of his friends Bobby, a cab driver, and Mukesh and Shivam who worked as loaders for a transport firm in Wazirabad in Gurugram Sector 52.

On December 22, Avnish asked Rakesh to meet him at night at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said. When Rakesh arrived, Avnish, Mukesh and Shivam, who were waiting in Bobby’s car at the chowk, took him to Panchgaon Chowk in Manesar where they strangled him to death with a piece of cloth, police said.

They dumped the body in Binola, police said. Police registered a murder case in Bilaspur when the body was found the next day. Police said that Bobby’s car that was used in the crime has been recovered but Rakesh’s phone is still missing and they are searching for it. The four accused were sent to judicial custody on Sunday.