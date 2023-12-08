40% of sanitation staff linked to union leaders: MCG data

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has prepared a data on 1,200 sanitation workers who were found either to be relatives of union leaders or referred by them. An internal inquiry was initiated last month after the sanitation workers staged a protest against the civic body for nearly two months now, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Sanitation workers protest near Sadar Bazaar in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar)

MCG officials said that after the internal inquiry it was found that 40% of the on-roll sanitation workers were appointed through a few union leaders and they are taking part in the ongoing strike. Those found guilty will be immediately terminated, they added.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Naresh Kumar, MCG joint commissioner, said that these workers have come under the scanner and officials are checking their records. “We are preparing a list of workers who are relatives of the union leaders and another for those who were recommended by them,” he said.

Kumar said that these workers were found to remain absent during duty hours for almost a year, after which complaints were received by the department. “We questioned the officials who were involved in hiring them and also those involved in the chain to connect the dots. Those who remained absent got their salaries despite not attending their duties,” he said.

According to orders issued by MCG commissioner PC Meena, the inquiry committee will be headed by Kumar.

Officials said that 2,000 sanitation workers continue to hold the city to ransom for more than 55 days by taking part in the strike.

Kumar said that the strike is just a way to create nuisance and get paid without working. Majority of the employees who are continuing the strike have remained absent from duty or had multiple complaints from RWAs against them. They are all related to each other. An inquiry has been launched to verify their hiring process and release of salaries despite their absence. Any MCG official found involved will be penalised too,” he said.

However, defying all ultimatums, the striking sanitation workers have intensified their ongoing strike by converting it into a relay hunger strike. They have accused the Haryana government of indifference and said it was MCG that is responsible for the city’s plight. The workers are protesting to demand an increase in salary, regularisation of staff on pay roll and reinstating services of those who have been laid off.

Meanwhile, the mega sanitation drive, being jointly conducted by MCG and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, has entered the sixth day and the main roads have been cleared. Garbage collection has started, though sweeping is yet to resume, said officials.