40-yr-old dies as dumper crashes into halted truck on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

A 40-year-old man died and a 50-year-old man was injured when they were mowed down by the truck which they were trying to fix after it was hit by another speeding dumper truck on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Hero Honda chowk early Wednesday morning, said police. The entire coconut consignment got scattered on the expressway affecting traffic movement. (HT)

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sajan Kumar, the co-driver while the injured was identified as Sev Raj, the truck driver. Both of them were from Junagarh, Gujarat.

Police said the incident took place at 2.45am. They were transporting raw coconuts from Gujarat to Khandsa Mandi in Sector 37. However, their truck broke down on the carriageway leading towards Delhi just a few kilometres from their destination.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the duo had come out of the loaded truck and were trying to find out the fault when the incident took place.

“A speeding truck rammed the loaded stationary truck sideways and sped away from the spot immediately. Sajan, who was trying to figure out the cause of the breakdown, got mowed down after coming under the wheels of their own truck. His body was mutilated beyond recognition,” said Turan, adding that the condition of the injured is stable now.

Turan said that the impact of the collision was so high that even after being loaded, the truck was pushed forward for more than 50 metres and the entire coconut consignment got scattered on the expressway affecting traffic movement.

Investigators said that the driver and the other commuters alerted the police control room after which emergency response vehicles were sent. Sajan’s body was shifted to the government mortuary for autopsy while the truck was towed away to clear the traffic movement on the expressway.

Police said the Sajan’s family members are expected to reach the city by Thursday morning after which an autopsy will be carried out and an FIR against the unidentified truck driver will also be registered for causing death by negligence and rash driving at Sector 37 police station.