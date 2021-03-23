42-year-old man held for raping 14-year-old daughter

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter over the last year, the police said, on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.

The accused, who works as a cab driver, would sexually assault his daughter whenever he found her alone at their rented accommodation in Sector 81. His wife worked in residential societies and used to return home late after cooking meals. The girl is the eldest of three siblings, said police.

The girl’s mother, upon returning home late on Monday, found her daughter crying and after a while came to know of the repeated sexual assaults, as her daughter decided to confide in her, the police said.

The accused is suspected to have raped the girl at least 15 times over the last year, according to the girl’s statement to the police on Tuesday.

“The girl’s mother lodged a complaint against her husband on Monday following which we arrested him. He has been booked for rape and unnatural offences along with other relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said Krishan Kant, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station.

The mother told the police that when she returned home from work on Monday night, she found her daughter crying. She could not muster up the courage to complain against her father but eventually told her. The accused also allegedly threatened her life and used to beat her as well, including on Monday, which left her in tears.

According to the police, the girl asked her mother to move to another city as she did not want to live with the father anymore, fearing that he might sexually abuse her two younger sisters. “He was produced before the district and sessions court and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody,” said Kant.

The police said that the man worked with a cab aggregator, mostly during the night.

Sonia Yadav, a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said that the girl is in trauma and requires several counselling sessions. “We counselled her on Tuesday and she was taken to Civil Hospital for a medical check-up. Her mother has also been counselled and advised not to ask the girl questions related to the incident,” she said.