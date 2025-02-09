44-yr-old Bicyclist hit by car on Gurugram road, dies

Gurugram: A 44-year-old bicyclist was killed while standing along Hamilton Court road in Sector 28, Gurugram after he was allegedly hit by a Mahindra Thar, police said on Saturday. The victim worked as a chauffeur for the CEO of a leading telecom firm who lived in Sector 30. After the day’s work, he was returning on bicycle when the accident occurred. (Representational image)

The incident took place on Friday at about 9pm as the victim, Rajkumar Singh, originally from Samastipur, Bihar, was returning to his rented accommodation at Chakkarpur in Sector 28.

Commuters rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 43 but doctors declared him “brought dead” and police were alerted, officers said.

Singh worked as a chauffeur for the CEO of a leading telecom firm who lived in Sector 30. After the day’s work, he was returning on bicycle when the accident occurred, he said.

“He was standing at the spot just when a UP registered Mahindra Thar hit him. Commuters alerted his CEO using Singh’s phone before he was rushed to the hospital,” he said.

“Prima-facie it has surfaced that the Thar driver, identified as Shashank Kumar, 28, of Nathupur in DLF Phase-III, was speeding. He was arrested a few hours later. It was a borrowed vehicle that was impounded from the spot,” he said.

Following a complaint from the telecom firm’s official, an FIR was registered against the Thar driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of BNS at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Saturday, officers said.