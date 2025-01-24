5 held after gunfight with Gurugram police on Golf Course Extension Road

The Gurugram Police apprehended five suspected members of an interstate theft gang after a gunfight on the Golf Course Extension Road near Ghata village, police said on Friday. The three arrested accused on Friday. (HT Photo)

The encounter took place at 2.30am on Friday when the crime branch team, acting on a tip off, was checking vehicles on the road from Gurugram to Faridabad.

The team spotted an autorickshaw without a number plate at their checkpoint and signalled it to stop, said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police. “However, the driver rammed it into the barricades and then into a police vehicle in a failed attempt to break through the check point. The accused then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot towards the roadside vegetation while opening fire on the police,” he said.

One of the bullets hit Sector 39 crime branch in-charge Vishwa Gaurav but he was saved by his bulletproof jacket and another bullet hit a police vehicle. “Police opened fire in the air asking the accused to surrender but when they didn’t, the team shot at them. Overall, eight rounds of fire were exchanged of which police fired four,” he said, adding that two of the accused were shot in the leg.

The injured accused were identified as Hoshiyar Khan, 22 and Mohammad Biladin alias Billa, 22, of Nangla Meo in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The other three were identified as Mohammad Shahrukh, 23, Mohammad Nasim, 23, and Mohammad Salim alias Shami, 22, all from different areas of Nuh where the gang was based.

The two injured are under treatment at a hospital in Gurugram and will be arrested after they’re discharged. The other three were arrested from the spot after a chase.

Investigators said that Biladin has five criminal cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Hoshiyar has four, and both have also previously been booked under the Gangster Act. The accused told police that they were involved in a major theft in a house in Gurugram.

Police said three country-made pistols including a semi-automatic, eight empty cartridges and a stolen autorickshaw was recovered from their possession.