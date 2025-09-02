5 held in Nuh for supplying mule accounts to cyber fraud gangs

Five suspected members of an interstate gang were held in Nuh on Sunday night for allegedly supplying mule account kits and SIM cards to cybercriminals operating in the district, police said on Monday. Recovered kits of the mule accounts were opened with the public sector and private sector banks in Nagpur.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Aftab, 23, Ejaz Khan, 22, Akhlakh, 25, Mohammad Ajmul, 21, Mohammad Shahzad, 26, and Mohammad Sahid, 22. Police said that over three dozen mule account kits including debit cards, SIM cards used for fraud calls were seized from their possession.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police said that Shahzad and Sahid were first arrested from near Jaisinghpur flyover, while the others were later nabbed from various locations in the city.

“It has come to light that the accused were sourcing mule accounts and fake SIM cards from Nagpur, Maharashtra and supplying them to cybercriminals operating from Nuh,” he said.

Kumar said that the suspects’ associates were based in Nagpur, Maharashtra who were responsible for opening or arranging mule accounts, their kits and SIM cards activated on the basis of fraudulent documents.

“The accused used to procure these items from Nagpur and then bring them to Nuh for supply to key members of cyber crime gangs involved in duping people from across India,” he said.

Kumar said that the recovered kits of the mule accounts were opened with the public sector and private sector banks in Nagpur. “Interrogation of the accused led to identification of at least eight more associates involved in procuring or purchasing mule accounts and fraudulently issued SIM cards from various areas of Maharashtra,” he said, adding raids were on to arrest them.