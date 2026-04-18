5, including minor, held in killing of man over liquor refusal

Four suspects were arrested, and a minor was apprehended for allegedly assaulting to death a tavern manager in Faridabad’s Sector-3 after he “refused to serve liquor” late at night, police said on Friday. Police said that at least six more suspects, including the prime accused, who was among the first to approach the manager for liquor, are still on the run. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that all were held on Thursday night. “They were produced before a court that sent the minor to a remand home, while the others to one-day police remand,” Yadav said.

Two of the suspects, aged 23 and another a 24-year-old, are residents of Indira colony in Gurugram’s Sector-39, while the fourth accused, a 21-year-old, lives in Prem Nagar in Faridabad’s Sector-4.

Police said that at least six more suspects, including the prime accused, who was among the first to approach the manager for liquor, are still on the run.

According to police, the minor and the 24-year-old suspect had gone to the tavern beside a wedding venue on Wednesday night and asked the guard to make arrangements to either serve liquor or provide bottles for purchase.

“The tavern was closed for business and around 12.30 am, the duo entered into an argument with the guard and the manager, Adesh Yadav, 30, intervened,” the officer said.

Police said the duo returned to the venue and roped their cousins and uncles, who reached the tavern and attacked Adesh and his brother, Sumit Yadav.

The two brothers tried to run away, but the accused got hold of Adesh, who was brutally assaulted with rods, sticks and stones, leading to his death.

The incident disrupted the wedding, and police reached the spot, but all the suspects had fled. On Sumit’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanihta at Sector-8 police station.

Adesh, hails from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and started working at tavern in 2025.