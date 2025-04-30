5 students booked for assaulting 3 cops at Faridabad checkpost

Faridabad police have booked five students of a private university for allegedly ramming their car into a police patrol vehicle, assaulting three police personnel, and fleeing after being intercepted following a chase, officials said on Tuesday. Police said alerts were flashed to nearby stations, but the accused escaped into a bylane. (File Photo)

The incident took place around 4.50pm on Monday near Pebble Downtown Mall in Sector-12, when the students, travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, hit an emergency response vehicle (ERV) stationed for routine vehicle checks. The injured officials were sub-inspector Sube Singh, assistant sub-inspector Krishan Kumar, and special police officer Bhura Singh, who sustained cuts, bruises, and blunt force trauma, said police.

After the collision, the suspects were chased and intercepted nearly a kilometre away near a restaurant. However, they allegedly assaulted the officers and managed to flee, said Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Central Faridabad police station.

Kumar said the suspects are students at a prominent private university in Sector 43, Faridabad. “Looking at the entire scenario, circumstances, and behaviour of the suspects, it seems that they were intoxicated,” he added.

Police said alerts were flashed to nearby stations, but the accused escaped into a bylane. A video recorded by the injured sub-inspector reportedly helped identify the suspects, and arrests are likely soon, Kumar added.

On complaint of the injured ASI, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 190 (unlawful assembly ), 191(2) (rioting), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Faridabad Central police station on Tuesday.