500kg consignment of firecrackers seized from truck, two arrested

Two persons, including a truck driver, were arrested for allegedly smuggling over 500 kilograms of firecrackers into the city from Rajasthan, the police said on Wednesday, marking the first major seizure of firecrackers ahead of Diwali given a blanket ban in the region.

The police said that the suspects planned to deliver the firecrackers to different locations across Delhi but were intercepted before crossing the border.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime investigation unit (CIA) of Sector 10, found the truck parked outside a godown in Shivaji Nagar. Although it contained groceries at the first glance, crackers were found stuffed in sacks under the eatables, the police said. The truck driver and the co-driver were arrested from the spot.

Preet Pal Sagwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the consignment was to be delivered to dealers in five locations in Delhi, but the same was seized before they could exit Gurugram. “Sale of crackers was banned in the district and people were smuggling crackers from other districts and states to sell on Diwali in Delhi-NCR,” he said.

The Gurugram administration banned the bursting of crackers after the state issued orders in this regard on Monday.

The police said they have arrested at least 25 people in the last week who were allegedly selling firecrackers in the markets and residential areas.

Sangwan said that in this instance, it was unclear whether the supplier of the firecrackers held a valid licence to sell such items, as it was from another state. “We will ask the supplier to join the investigation if required, “ he said.

A case was registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 9B (1b ) and 3 of the Indian Explosive Act at Shivaji Nagar police station.

On September 15, the Delhi government first announced a blanket ban on the sale, storage and use of firecrackers this Diwali. The pre-emptive ban was imposed because of the city’s deteriorating air quality over the past three years. In a separate order, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) later extended the ban till January 1, 2022.