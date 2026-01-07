55-year-old man shot dead by unknown suspects on Sector 37D road

Gurugram: A 55-year-old man was shot dead on Sector 37D road in Gurugram by unknown assailants on Tuesday morning, said police. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Sharma, originally from Vidhawali in Pawal, living at Rama Garden in Sector 37C, said police.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Sharma, originally from Vidhawali in Pawal, living at Rama Garden in Sector 37C, said police.

Investigators said that the incident is suspected to have taken place between 7am and 7.30am after Sharma had left home in his car.

According to police, unknown suspects seemed to have stopped Sharma and he got out of his car to speak to them. The suspects probably shot him in the head from a very close range resulting in his instant death at the spot.

Police said they received an alert from commuters after almost an hour about a probable road accident on Sector 37D road. When they reached the spot, they found Sharma lying in a pool of blood behind his car with severe head injury.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident took place hardly a kilometre away from Sharma’s residence. “He is a building material supplier and also ran canteens for multiple colleges in Gurugram on contract,” he said.

“He runs a canteen for a college in Sector 72A in front of which dispute had taken place between two groups of students a fortnight back. Some students from one of the groups had asked for CCTV camera footage of the canteen’s entrance from Sharma which he had denied sharing with them,” he said.

Turan said family members have alleged that the students had threatened him and chased him on Monday. “They suspect that the same students might be involved in his murder for revenge,” he said.

Turan said they were investigating the murder from various angles including the family’s suspicion. “Crime branch teams are investigating the case,” he said.

On the complaint of Sharma’s son Nikhil Sharma, a murder case was registered against unidentified suspects at Sector 10 police station on Tuesday, said police, adding that the body was shifted to a mortuary for an autopsy.