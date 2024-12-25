6 booked for duping Ggm man of 57L PG medical seat fraud

Six individuals, including a doctor couple from Jamalpur in Farrukhnagar and a trustee of a Karnataka medical college, have been booked for allegedly cheating a Gurugram resident of ₹57.5 lakh under the pretext of securing a postgraduate (PG) medical seat for his son, police said on Wednesday. Despite paying over ₹ 57 lakh, the victim’s son did not secure admission in 2022, he alleged. (File Photo)

The victim, 56-year-old Chhatter Pal Singh, a Jamalpur native residing in Sector 46, alleged that the doctor couple, whom he knew for several years, approached him in March 2022, offering a PG seat for his son at a discounted price. Police said the couple claimed a seat costing ₹1.5 crore at a Tumkur college could be arranged for ₹1.3 crore. Singh paid ₹50 lakh in cash to them and their associates in March and April 2022.

Later, Singh met the college trustee in Bengaluru, who demanded ₹2 crore instead of the agreed amount. Unable to pay, Singh returned to Gurugram. In April 2022, Singh deposited ₹2.5 lakh into the trustee’s bank account and handed him ₹5 lakh in cash at a five-star hotel in Sector 18. Despite these payments, Singh’s son did not secure admission in 2022, he alleged.

“Singh had asked the couple to return his money, but they kept delaying. He stayed in their touch throughout 2023 with the same hopes, but nothing happened,” the officer said, quoting the complainant’s allegations.

After Singh’s son secured a PG seat at a private hospital in Saket, Delhi police said Singh repeatedly sought a refund throughout 2023. In August 2023, the couple visited Singh but refused to return the money and allegedly threatened him. Singh lodged a formal complaint on October 22. Later, an FIR was registered under sections 120B (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 50 police station on Tuesday after the economic offences wing (EOW) found the allegations true in their preliminary inquiry.

Inspector Satyawan (single name), SHO of the Sector 50 police station, said, “EOW officials are investigating the case and will take action based on evidence collected.”