    6 held after violent family clash over ancestral land in Kadarpur village

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 8:23 AM IST
    By Abhishek Bhatia
    The fight erupted after an elderly woman stopped outsiders from using a passage; cross-complaints were filed as injured were hospitalised in Gurugram. (HT)
    A dispute over a pathway to ancestral land turned violent between two family factions near Maruti Kunj; police said more arrests are likely.

    Six individuals were arrested by Bhondsi police on Sunday following violent clashes between two groups of a family over an ancestral land dispute in Kadarpur Ki Dhani village near Maruti Kunj, officers said. The brawl, which broke out on Thursday night, allegedly involved the use of axes and iron rods, leaving at least ten people injured, they added.

    According to police, several injured were admitted to Marengaon Hospital and Swastik Hospital in Sector 57 on Friday. “A written complaint was submitted by both parties following the completion of a medico-legal report,” a senior official said.

    Preliminary investigations revealed the fight began over a pathway construction leading to the family’s ancestral land. Tensions escalated after Santara Devi, the family’s elderly grandmother, stopped outsiders from using the passage.

    In his complaint, Ravindra, 40, alleged that the accused identified as Samit, Amit, Satpal, Deepak, Avtar, and others attacked him at 9.30pm, injuring seven family members. The opposing group, led by Mohit, 28, claimed Santara Devi and others assaulted his friend and brother, sparking a larger fight.

    Gururgam Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said two FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were filed. “We have arrested six people from both groups — Kanwar Singh, Tinku, Bharat, Vipin, Ravinder, and Mohit. Further arrests will follow,” he said.

