7 booked after Sohna family alleges attack, firing at home

One man and six unidentified people have been booked under charges of voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly, and rioting, armed with deadly weapon, after a family in Sohna said they allegedly assaulted three family members and fired at their house, police said on Thursday. The suspects are on the run and raids are on to arrest them, Turan added.

Police said the incident took place between 5.30pm and 6pm on Monday and are still investigating the exact series of events. “Police are also verifying the allegations if firing had taken place at the time of incident. No empty shells were recovered from the spot,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

The suspects are on the run and raids are on to arrest them, Turan added.

According to resident Rohtash Singh, 51, who is a trader, the incident was over a personal dispute with his son, Hoshiyar,31, who was not at home at the time.

He alleged that the suspects reached the area and opened fire at the house after which they damaged gates and windows using rods. They also attempted to enter the house, he claimed, adding that when three of the resident attempted to protest, they were beaten up using rods and sticks.

Police said three people are injured, identifying them as Ravinder Kumar (27), Satish Kumar (22) and Sonu (23).

Singh (51), his wife Santosh Devi (47), and daughter-in-law Geeta Devi (28) with her two sons were also in the house. “They threatened us and left the spot after the trio fell unconscious on ground,” Singh said.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the suspects under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at City Sohna police station on Monday.