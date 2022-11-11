72-year-old woman tortured, assaulted ‘by sons and their wives over property’ in Gurugram

A 72-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures after she was assaulted allegedly by her two sons and their wives over a property issue in Bajghera village in Gurugram district.

“All the suspects will be arrested. We have helped the woman in getting medical treatment,” said Shiva Archan Sharma, assistant commissioner of police.

The incident took place on October 22. The woman’s elder son, who is 40 years old, and the younger one who is 37, and their wives kept her hungry for several days to force her to transfer her property to them, police said.

When she still did not hand over the property, they assaulted her and locked her inside a room for the whole night on October 22, police said. In pain, she begged one of the tenants in her house to open the door, promising him that she would not tell anyone, police said.

When the tenant opened the door the next morning, the woman ran out of the house. The elders of the village became aware of the matter and immediately informed the police. On reaching the spot, a police team rushed her to the government hospital in Sector 10A. The police said that when they found the woman, they saw a ligature mark around on her neck and it came to light that her sons and their wives had attempted to strangle her.

Vikash Kumar, a relative of the woman, said, “Her right hand is fractured. Doctors performed a surgery to fix it by inserting a metal rod. She suffered a broken nose, too. Her sons and their wives assaulted her with wooden bats and also kicked and punched her. She has injuries on her head, waist and other parts of body.”

The woman’s husband died eight years ago and she gets a monthly pension of ₹2,500. She had submitted her complaint to police on October 23, but an FIR was only registered on Thursday after detailed medical reports were received from the hospital.

“She is presently living with one of her four daughters in Najafgarh, Delhi. She has not recovered and is suffering from a lot of pain. All this was done by her sons to coerce her to hand over all the money she had in her bank account and a plot in Bajghera village, which would be worth around ₹60-70 lakh,” said Kumar.

The FIR was registered at Bajghera police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.