A wait of 22 years: Hry allots land for construction of Jat Bhawan in Sector 10
The Haryana government has allotted around 2,000 square yards of land in Sector 10 to the Jat Kalyan Sabha for the construction of a Jat Bhawan, said officials from the district administration on Monday.
The allotment letter was presented by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to the representatives of the Jat Kalyan Sabha at the PWD Rest House in Civil Lines on Monday.
“The demand of the Jat community to build a Jat Bhawan in Gurugram has been fulfilled. The CM told the people of the Jat community, who came to express their gratitude, that they should construct a good building on this land,” said the official spokesperson of the district administration.
On the occasion, Pritam Singh, president of Jat Kalyan Sabha, said the construction of the building will start after laying the foundation stone. He also said he approached Khattar two years ago for the project.
Manoj Sheoran, general secretary of the Jat Kalyan Sabha, said the demand for a Jat Bhawan has been longstanding. “On at least three occasions since 2000, we have approached the Haryana government to construct a bhavan for members of the Jat community at places, such as Bajghera and Daultabad. Our demands were finally met after more than two decades,” said Sheoran.
He added all costs for the project, including the procurement of land, will be borne by the sabha.
“The total cost of the land, including registration, is around ₹2 crore, out of which the sabha has already deposited ₹90 lakh to the Haryana government. We will be constructing a three-storey bhawan at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. Construction should commence by the end of this year,” said Sheoran.
Sheoran added the bhawan will serve multiple purposes such as a guest house, students’ hostel, restaurant, library, marriage hall, social gatherings, and a centre for holding key meetings, all of which will be open to all communities.
