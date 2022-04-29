AC mechanic falls from sixth floor of Gurugram condominium while working, dies
An air-conditioner (AC) mechanic allegedly died after falling from the sixth floor of a condominium in Gurugram Sector 82 around 6.30pm on Thursday, said the police.
The 20-year-old deceased was identified as Aman Kumar, a native of Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, said the police.
Inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, said that Kumar was repairing an AC, with one leg on a concrete visor outside the window, which allegedly collapsed and he fell down from the sixth floor. He died on the spot, the SHO added.
The police found the AC hanging from the window when they reached the spot, said the SHO, adding that the victim’s family has not filed a complaint in connection with the incident yet.
A further investigation is underway, said the SHO.
Blistering heat in Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram hottest at 45.6 deg Celsius
Blistering heatwave conditions swept through Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram recording a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius. Gurugram was the hottest place in Haryana, while common capital Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report showed.
Bihar: Over 100k farmers acquainted with climate-resilient agri methods
Over 100,000 farmers have been acquainted with climate-resilient agricultural methods in Bihar since a pilot project was launched for the purpose in 2019 across 40 villages in eight districts. The project was extended to 190 villages across 38 districts in 2020. Bihar faces regular droughts and floods which prompted the government to take steps to save agriculture and agriculturists from the growing climate-related vulnerabilities. Fourteen cropping systems have been identified for demonstration.
Heatwave condition singes Bengal; temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius
Purulia at the edge of Chota Nagpur plateau recorded a searing 44.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature on Thursday in West Bengal, as its neighbouring districts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions, the weather office said.
PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru saying that the country has shown the real meaning of business and now it depends on the industry leaders to make India a "vibrant semiconductor ecosystem". The Prime Minister also asserted that the country has an "exceptional" semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers.
Karnataka CM Bommai likely to discuss cabinet rejig with Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig Bommai's cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
