Admin assesses waste management initiatives in Gurugram

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials on Friday assessed waste management initiatives in the city and carried out an on-ground review of the four Samadhaan Hubs and an under-construction eco-restoration project the city. During the inspection on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Led by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, the officials visited Khushbu Chowk, where one of the city’s key Samadhaan Hubs — a community-focused waste management centre — has been developed by a non-profit organisation (NGO) called IAmGurgaon.

Dahiya was accompanied by NGO’s founder Latika Thukral, who guided the commissioner through multiple civic hotspots across the city.

Thukral said the visit was aimed at offering a resident’s view of Gurugram’s deteriorating civic conditions, particularly at major entry points and commercial corridors.

“We requested the commissioner to walk the city with us and see the reality on the ground — from MG Road and Sikanderpur Metro station to Faridabad Road, Galleria and Vyapar Kendra. Footpaths are encroached upon, waste is visible and key entry points to Gurugram look neglected,” Thukral said, adding that the walkthrough lasted over two-and-a-half hours.

During the inspection of the four hubs, Dahiya reviewed the collection, segregation and recycling of dry waste at the hubs, and assessed its impact on reducing landfill dependency.

Dahiya said: “At present, four Samadhaan Hubs are operational — at Khushbu Chowk, Badshahpur, Sikanderpur Mandir and the creek area. The aim is to prevent recyclable waste from reaching landfills and to reduce the city’s overall waste generation by 20–30%,”

Officials said the hubshad shown measurable results. More than 10,000 households have adopted dry waste segregation, and over the past three years, 1,16,889 kg of dry waste has been diverted away from landfills, they added.

The commissioner also reviewed a new eco-restoration project being developed near the Khushboo Chowk Samadhaan Hub, which focuses on reviving degraded urban spaces through better waste handling, soil regeneration and native plantations to create cleaner public zones.

Officials said the waste collected at these hubs is channelled to authorised recyclers and NGOs, while e-waste is processed through CPCB-approved agencies. Paper waste proceeds are used to support education for underprivileged children, and reusable items are redistributed to those in need.

Dahiya said decentralised recycling and eco-restoration were critical for Gurugram’s future, and directed officials to ensure cleanliness, timely removal of construction & demolition (C&D) waste and prevention of encroachments around restoration zones.