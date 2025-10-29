Admin orders crackdown on illegal mining across Gurugram

The Gurugram administration has issued strict directions to the city’s flying squad to conduct continuous raids against illegal mining in vulnerable areas such as Gairatpur Baas in Aravalli range and Kharak Jalalpur.

Chairing a meeting of the district task force on mining at the Mini Secretariat on Tuesday, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Parmajit Chahal warned that action will be taken against illegal mining.

Chahal instructed officials to ensure strict legal action against violators and to seize vehicles found transporting illegally mined materials sand, stone, and gravel. He also directed the police department to coordinate with the district task force to set up checkpoints at key locations for round-the-clock vehicle inspections. “Duty rosters of field officials should be prepared and shared with the deputy commissioner’s office to ensure accountability and sustained monitoring,” he said.

District mining officer Niranjan Lal informed the committee that between April and September 2025, a total of 58 vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized, 21 FIRs registered, and fines amounting to ₹53.18 lakh were collected. He added that teams have been carrying out random inspections across the district to prevent illegal transportation of minerals and to check unlicensed mining operations.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said the district administration is adopting a zero-tolerance approach toward illegal mining and related environmental violations. “Illegal mining not only causes revenue loss to the government but also severely damages the environment. We have directed all enforcement teams to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that such activities are completely curbed. Regular raids will continue, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by additional district magistrate (Badshahpur) Sanjeev Singla; SDM Pataudi Dinesh Luhach; SDM Sohna Akhilesh Yadav; and Krishna Kumar, regional officer of the Pollution Control Board, along with other senior officials.