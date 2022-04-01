After senior associate, planning manager of pvt firm assaulted in New Colony

Five days after a senior associate of a private firm was abducted and assaulted near Star Mall in Sector 30, one of his subordinates was also allegedly assaulted by a group of suspects in the same manner at Sector 7 on Wednesday morning, said police.

According to police, a planning manager of Godrej Properties Limited was going to a project site of the company from his residence in New Colony, when eight suspects allegedly intercepted his car on the main road of Sector-7 around 9:30am on Wednesday. They dragged him out of his car, smashed the car windows and then assaulted him with wooden bats, said police.

On March 25, unidentified suspects allegedly intercepted the car of the manager’s superior, an associate vice president of Godrej Properties Limited, near Star Mall in Sector-30 and allegedly abducted and assaulted him. He was set free after suspects threatened him not to interfere allegedly with one Ravi Yadav’s work, said police.

Police said that suspects told the manager on Wednesday that his boss had already been given his share of the treatment and that it was his turn.

Police suspect both the incidents to be an enmity arising out of business -related issues.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that searches are on to arrest all the suspects, including Yadav, all of whom are on the run.

On Wednesday, Yadav said he didn’t know the associate VP and was in no way involved in the case. His mobile phone was found switched off on Thursday.

Yadav had alleged that the company had terminated him from a project at Sector-3, in which he was allotted a contract of ₹3 crore but was removed in January this year after he invested around ₹60 lakh in the project.

Godrej’s corporate communication team could not be reached for comments despite repeated calls and messages.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij said police are investigating both the cases together to find any common links.

Based on the manager’s complaint, an FIR was registered under against the suspects, including Yadav, sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 379B (snatching), 427 (mischief causing damage to amount of Rs50 or above) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at New Colony police station on Wednesday night.

Quoting the contents of the FIR registered by the manager, police said in Wednesday’s incident, three people on a scooter intercepted his car while five more reached from behind and smashed his car’s windows.

The manager said in the FIR that the suspects dragged him out of the car, assaulted him and threatened him of dire consequences. He also alleged that the suspects snatched his car keys and purse.

Police said commuters helped the manger reach home, from where he was rushed to a private hospital in Sector-44 for treatment. The hospital management later informed the police about the incident.