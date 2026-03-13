Ageing pipelines leave Sushant Lok-1 grappling with water woes

Even nearly four years after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took over Sushant Lok-1, residents say their water supply remains erratic, with ageing infrastructure, leaking tubewells and muddy water continuing to plague the neighbourhood. A submersible pump installed in Maligold park in Sushant Lok-1 (HT)

With machinery more than 25 years old and leakages in tubewells installed in the area’s parks, muddy water is a frequent complaint among residents.

Old infrastructure and alleged corruption are denying residents the most basic necessity of water, said Ashok Dalwani, general secretary, residents welfare association (RWA), Sushant Lok-1.

Spread across 600 acres, Sushant Lok-1 was developed in 1985 and spans sectors 27, 28, 43 and 52. It is considered one of Gurugram’s prime residential localities and has an estimated population of 60,000.

The situation in Block C is particularly severe, said the RWA.

Sushant Lok-1 RWA president Dharmendra Khanna said pipelines in the area are poorly maintained and tubewells in parks are leaking, raising concerns about contamination.

“Several sewer and water pipelines are choked by tree roots, while ageing pipelines often fail to withstand pressure and develop leaks,” he said.

According to Dalwani, the MCG installed around 16 tubewells in the area over the past two years to improve supply, but nearly half of them are currently non-functional. He said overhead water tanks in the locality were cleaned recently, for the first time in nearly a decade, raising concerns about residents’ exposure to water-borne infections.

“Also, there is blatant misuse of potable water for construction activities in the area. Authorities have not taken any action to check such practices,” Dalwani alleged.

A ₹165 crore budget was approved by the MCG last November for overall infrastructure redevelopment of the city, and ₹9.98 crore was earmarked for Sushant Lok-1 alone. Yet, residents say there has been no noticeable improvement in water supply.

A senior MCG official said they would look into the problems of Sushant Lok-1.

Water scarcity is not new to Gurugram, and concerns typically intensify with the onset of summer. Residents say the problem extends beyond Sushant Lok-1, with Sushant Lok-2 and 3 also facing similar shortages that affect nearly 100,000 families.

At the Block G boosting station in Sushant Lok-2, around 700,000–800,000 litres of water is supplied daily to residents, said Sandeep, the pump operator overseeing the station. “Our tanks take nearly eight to nine hours to fill, but the water runs out within two hours,” he said.

An HT visit to the boosting station found stagnant water at the site. A 25-year-old motor lay defunct inside the station for weeks before being repaired recently by local authorities. However, it is yet to be reinstalled.

Currently, the station is running on a motor installed by the RWA about a year ago, said Pawan Yadav, president of the RWA for Sushant Lok-2 and 3.

Yadav said the quantity of water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is insufficient to meet residents’ needs. “The underground and overhead tanks are never full. If the supply gets cut, we have no backup,” he said.

At the boosting station, the tanks have not been cleaned in at least four years, Sandeep added. The pressure monitoring meter at the station has also remained non-functional for the past five months.

Kuldeep Yadav, MCG subdivisional officer (SDO) for Sushant Lok-2, said he had not received any recent complaints about water issues in the area.

Manoj Ahlawat, assistant engineer with MCG in Sushant Lok-3, acknowledged that the area faces a shortage in supply. He said the current daily supply from GMDA is around 3.5 million litres per day (MLD), but the area requires about 40% more water to meet daily demand. He said the supply issue is expected to be resolved by April.