Ajay Singhal appointed Haryana’s new DGP, succeeds OP Singh

The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal as the new Director General of Police (DGP), succeeding OP Singh, who retired on superannuation the same day, according to an official order issued by the state home department. Officials said Ajay Singhal has previously served in several operational and administrative roles, including district policing, intelligence and specialised units.

The appointment followed the empanelment of three senior IPS officers by the Union Public Service Commission. The panel included Ajay Singhal, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor of the 1990 batch and Alok Mittal of the 1993 batch. After considering the panel, the governor of Haryana approved Singhal’s appointment as head of the state police force.

As per the order, Singhal, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, has been appointed for a minimum tenure of two years from the date he assumes charge, subject to further orders. The tenure is in line with Supreme Court directions on police reforms and fixed terms for DGPs.

The order was issued by additional chief secretary (home) Dr Sumita Misra and took immediate effect. Singhal is expected to formally assume charge later on Tuesday.

Singhal takes over at a time when Haryana Police is continuing enforcement measures initiated under outgoing DGP O.P. Singh. During Singh’s tenure, the force focused on increasing public accessibility, expanding digital outreach, and carrying out operations against organised crime, drug networks and cyber fraud, along with changes in grievance redressal and forensic processes.

Officials said Singhal has previously served in several operational and administrative roles, including district policing, intelligence and specialised units. A senior home department official said the new DGP is expected to focus on strengthening district-level policing, curbing organised gangs and narcotics supply chains, and expanding cybercrime response mechanisms amid a rise in digital offences.

The change in leadership comes as Haryana Police enters 2026, with the force expected to continue routine law-and-order responsibilities, crime control measures and coordination with district administrations across the state.