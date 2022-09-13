Allotment of six civic projects, estimates for two others approved in F&CC meeting
The allotment of six civic projects and estimates for two others were approved in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday, a release issued by the civic body stated
All civic projects that cost between ₹1 and 3 crore are approved by the F&CC. Projects above ₹3 crore are approved by the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB), while projects under ₹1 crore are approved internally by the MCG.
Administrative approval was given to the detailed project report (DPR) prepared for the ₹1.67 crore sewerage system in Naya village. Apart from this, administrative approval was also given to an estimate of ₹1.19 crore for the construction of a road from the Government College in Sector 9 to the Sector 9 and 9A dividing road, officials said. The tender allotment of six development projects was also approved in the meeting. These include ₹2 crore for a drinking water line in pockets A and E of Sector 21, ₹1.25 crore for the renovation of several parks in Sushant Lok 1, ₹1.83 crore for the renovation of the Sector 9 community centre, ₹1.78 crore for the construction of a box type drain and upgrading an existing drain from Mohammadpur Jharsa to Badshahpur, ₹1.31 crore for laying sewerage system in Mohammadheri village, and ₹1.14 crore for the construction of a crematorium in Mullahera village.
Mayor Madhu Azad, who chaired the F&CC meeting, told MCG officials that all estimates on the Haryana Engineering Works portal should be approved in the month of September. He also said that allotment of tenders should begin soon to ensure that work can be started within the tenure of the present house and completed within the stipulated time period. The tenure of all 35 MCG councillors ends on November 2.
“In the F&CC meeting, administrative approval has been given to the estimates of two development works, while the tender allotment of six other development works has been approved. MCG officials have been instructed to ensure quality in development works and complete the development work within the stipulated time frame,” Azad said.
