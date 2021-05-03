Ambulance rates for Covid patients fixed, violation will lead to loss of licence: RTA

The regional transport authority (RTA) on Monday imposed a limit on the charge private ambulances could levy to ferry a Covid-19 patient.

An advance life support ambulances (ALS) can be hired at a maximum of ₹15 per kilometre, while a basic life support ambulance at ₹7 per kilometre. The patient need to show a Covid-19 positive certificate or prescription for admission from a doctor.

The surge in cases in Gurugram and the subsequent rise in demand for private ambulances has left relatives of many Covid patients fuming at exorbitant fares.

On Monday, HT had reported on how private ambulances demanded ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 to transport patients to a private hospital within a 5 km radius. For outstation transport, the rates went up to ₹1.5 lakh. At present, there are not rate cards for any type of ambulance service.

National health mission director (Panchkula) on Monday fixed the rates and directed all transport commissioners to impose it.

RTA secretary (Gurugram) Dhaarna Yadav said, “We were not dealing with ambulances earlier and were involved only with the requisition, but now onwards we will ensure no one is fleeced by the ambulance drivers and providers.”

Yadav said anyone facing issues with ambulances could send a complaint to rta.grg@hry.nic.in.

“The complaints should include the registration number of ambulances, name of the driver and location from where they booked to destination. If they can collect any evidence or recording that will help us in investigation and making a strong case against the driver and service provider,” she said.

Yadav said if any driver is found overcharging their driving license will be cancelled. “Also the registration certificate of the ambulance will be cancelled, vehicle will be impounded and a fine of ₹50,000 will be imposed in case of noncompliance,” she said.

The officials also instructed the drivers to keep masks, gloves and PPE kits for attendants in case of emergency.

Jalandhar administration has fixed price of ₹1,200 for the first 15 km and an additional ₹12 per km for additional distance in BLS ambulance up to 2,000 cc with basic life support. As per the Maharashtra government’s order, private ambulances are not allowed to charge more than ₹1,190 for 0-25 kms or for two hours. And beyond 25 kms, the rate can’t be more than ₹25/km.