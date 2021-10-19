Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Aravalli demolition: MCF starts wrapping up demolition of Khori Gaon
gurugram news

Aravalli demolition: MCF starts wrapping up demolition of Khori Gaon

Around 300 houses were still to be removed from Khori Gaon colony as it had come up on Aravalli land; over 50% of these were demolished on Tuesday
Around 6,600 illegal houses that had come up in Khori Gaon village on Aravalli land were demolished over the past few months. (HT Archive)
Around 6,600 illegal houses that had come up in Khori Gaon village on Aravalli land were demolished over the past few months. (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, which resumed a demolition drive at Khori village settled on Aravalli land on Tuesday, said that work will be completed this week. Around 300 houses were still to be removed and over 50% of these were demolished on Tuesday, officials said.

Yashpal Yadav, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), said, “We started removing the illegal squatters on Monday and we are aiming to complete the work by Thursday. Around 300 houses are being demolished, of which almost 50% of the work has been done. During this drive, we are removing makeshift houses of people who stayed back after the initial demolition drive and also demolishing half broken houses from the last time.”

Earlier, Yadav had said that residents living in Khori are those who were allowed to stay back upon requesting officials that they be allowed to collect and sell the construction and demolition waste.

“Now, if anyone wants to take the construction and demolition waste, then they will have to take special permission from us before going,” Yadav said.

About 6,600 dwelling units in Khori village were razed by the MCF over the last few months as the illegal colony was encroaching 150 acres of Aravalli forest land. On June 7, the Supreme Court fixed a six-week deadline to remove the 6,600 structures in the Khori Gaon colony.

The court directed MCF to act without exception against all unauthorised structures on forest land. However, demolition of illegal farmhouses and banquet halls on Aravalli land hit a hurdle, as owners had approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, claiming that their structures had come up after the state government had amended the norms in 2019, which was immediately put on hold by the top court in March 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out