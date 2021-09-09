Ardee City: Registrations to be stopped after DTCP cancels licence

After cancelling the licence of the Ardee City colony and a mall in Sector 52 on September 2, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday wrote to the revenue department recommending a ban on registration of property deeds in the colony.

DTCP officials said that since the licence of the colony was cancelled, the registration of the property deeds must be automatically stopped. “We have informed the revenue department regarding the cancellation of the licence of the colony and asked to stop registration of deeds,” RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said.

Officials said that despite repeated notices, the developer failed to comply with directions to clear the issues regarding the title deeds of a few plots.

The developer, however, said that they had already obtained a stay from the high court in this matter. “We have already obtained a stay in the matter pertaining to the cancellation of licence. What can we do if such an order has been issued?” Anil Hasija, the vice-president of Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited, said.

The DTCP’s move was also opposed by the residents. They demanded that instead of a blanket ban, the sale and registration of the properties owned by the developer should be stopped.

Pravin Yadav, the president of Ardee City residents’ association, said, “All the residents will suffer due to this decision.”