Arms inside nightclubs, lax security at Gurugram bars raises safety concern

Firearms inside bars and nightclubs in Gurugram have triggered concern over public safety, exposing glaring gaps in security checks and regulatory oversight. A club on MG Road in Gurugram where a man shot a dancer recently. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Incidents reported from high-footfall areas such as MG Road, sector 29 and adjoining entertainment zones indicate that visitors entered these establishments carrying pistols, despite deployment of bouncers and private security guards at entry points.

Videos and eyewitness accounts on social media show patrons openly displaying firearms inside bars, highlighting absence of frisking and metal detection even during peak hours.

Regular visitors and residents allege that bouncers often manage queues or check identity cards. “People walk in freely, and in some cases firearms are visible inside,” said Rajeev Yadav, Supreme Court advocate.

Security experts warn that allowing armed individuals inside such venues significantly increases the risk of violence. “Bars and clubs are already high-risk spaces as alcohol lowers inhibition. Firearms can turn minor altercations into fatal incidents within seconds,” said Narender Sharma, private security consultant.

Former police officers said that while rules exist on paper, implementation often depends on surprise checks and sustained monitoring. “If establishments know inspections are rare or predictable, compliance drops. That’s where laxity creeps in,” a retired senior police officer said.

Deputy excise and taxation commissioner Amit Bhatia said carrying a weapon is primarily a law-and-order issue and excise officials do not have the authority to frisk visitors. “We conduct background checks while issuing liquor licences and complete other formalities,” he said.

Urban safety advocates argue that the issue points to a systemic failure rather than isolated lapses. They have called for mandatory frisking, installation of metal detectors, stricter accountability for private security agencies, and coordinated enforcement drives by police and excise officials.

ACP (DLF) Vikas Kaushik said that security lapses were found at least nine malls in the area during a surprise inspection after the Red Fort blast of November 10. “It included a prominent mall on MG road and a mall in which the Club-18 bar is located where the firing took place on December 20,” he said.

Kaushik said that the onus of visitors’ security lies with the management of the property. “The first security breach took place at the mall entrance as there was no checking or frisking. The second breach happened at the club entrance as the management failed to check the guests,” he said, adding that notices will be served to people concerned for legal action.

Residents said that safety cannot be compromised. “Entertainment cannot come at the cost of lives,” said Mehak Gulati, DLF Phase 4 resident.