ASI posted in Farrukhnagar arrested with tea seller in bribery case
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a tea-seller were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 to favour a woman in a case registered by her at Farrukhnagar police station, said officials from the state vigilance bureau on Tuesday.
They said trap took place near the police station at around 4pm on Monday.
Officials said ASI Bijender Kumar (54), posted at Farrukhnagar police station, was investigating a case lodged by a woman named Jyoti (identified by first name) alleging that another woman named Pinky was forcibly living in her house and not vacating it.
Vigilance officials said during investigation, it came to the fore that Jyoti got the house, built by Pinky, registered in her name by allegedly forging documents and the ASI was demanding a bribe to favour the actual owner.
According to the vigilance officials, the ASI allegedly demanded ₹35,000 from Pinky to prepare the case report in her favour. Pinky approached the state vigilance bureau and registered a complaint against the ASI, based on which an FIR under relevant sections of The Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.
Officials said the ASI allegedly accepted the bribe from Pinky near the Farrukhnagar police station around 4pm on Monday and handed over the money to a tea seller, identified as Lal Chand (45), who runs a stall nearby.
Officials said that soon after the bribe money was accepted, the ASI and the tea seller were arrested and the banknotes which changed hands were seized too.
Inspector Jaipal Singh, who led the trap and official of the state vigilance bureau, said both of ASI and the tea seller were produced before court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.
-
Ludhiana: Class-4 staffers start chain hunger strike outside MC headquarters
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation, under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, started a relay hunger strike outside the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Tuesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staff. Union leaders including chairman Vijay Danav, Sheetal Adivanshi, Pinka Chandaliya, Deepu Ghai and Mikle Birla sat on hunger strike on Tuesday. President of the union, Chaudhary Yashpal, stated that the protests will continue till the contractual employees are regularised.
-
PM Modi to gift dev projects worth ₹1812 cr to Kashi
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gift multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 1812 crores to Kashi during his proposed visit on July 7, said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Srivastava said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1220 crores and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 591 crore.
-
ACB raids Pune civic deputy commissioner’s properties, unearths disproportionate assets worth ₹1 crore
The anti-corruption bureau Pune unit has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Vijay Bhaskar Landge (49), deputy commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, and his wife Shubhecha Vijay Landge (43) on Tuesday after unearthing assets worth at least Rs 1 crore in market value from their possession. ACB conducted searches at four properties in Pune and one in Nashik linked to Landge. Simultaneous searches were conducted at Kothrud, Karvenagar and Nashik locations on Tuesday.
-
42 ‘illegal’ hawkers removed from Sector 46 vending zone
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram removed 42 street vendors illegally operating at its vending zone in Sector 46 on Tuesday, said a release issued by the civic body--the first such action initiated by the MCG against illegal street vendors. A joint team of MCG officials and Sector 50 police evicted the illegal vendors from the vending zone and also seized their belongings. Vendors sell food and beverages at affordable rates in a vending zone.
-
PMPML starts fifth electric bus depot at Pune railway station
PUNE With its focus on increasing the number of electric buses (e-buses) in the city, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Tuesday started its 5th e-depot for charging and maintenance of e-buses at Pune station. The city already has four e-charging stations at Nigadi, Wagholi, Baner and Bhekrai nagar. In the first phase, 25 buses will be charged at this e-depot. E-buses will be provided on the Kondhwa, Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Alandi routes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics