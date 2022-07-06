ASI posted in Farrukhnagar arrested with tea seller in bribery case

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a tea-seller were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 to favour a woman in a case registered by her at Farrukhnagar police station, said officials from the state vigilance bureau on Tuesday.

They said trap took place near the police station at around 4pm on Monday.

Officials said ASI Bijender Kumar (54), posted at Farrukhnagar police station, was investigating a case lodged by a woman named Jyoti (identified by first name) alleging that another woman named Pinky was forcibly living in her house and not vacating it.

Vigilance officials said during investigation, it came to the fore that Jyoti got the house, built by Pinky, registered in her name by allegedly forging documents and the ASI was demanding a bribe to favour the actual owner.

According to the vigilance officials, the ASI allegedly demanded ₹35,000 from Pinky to prepare the case report in her favour. Pinky approached the state vigilance bureau and registered a complaint against the ASI, based on which an FIR under relevant sections of The Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.

Officials said the ASI allegedly accepted the bribe from Pinky near the Farrukhnagar police station around 4pm on Monday and handed over the money to a tea seller, identified as Lal Chand (45), who runs a stall nearby.

Officials said that soon after the bribe money was accepted, the ASI and the tea seller were arrested and the banknotes which changed hands were seized too.

Inspector Jaipal Singh, who led the trap and official of the state vigilance bureau, said both of ASI and the tea seller were produced before court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.