Asia Bird Census 2025 kicks off at Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

The Haryana State Biodiversity Board, in a collaborative effort with global not-for-profit Wetlands International, inaugurated the Asia Bird Census 2025 at the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary on Saturday, , which aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting biodiversity and preserving wildlife in the face of growing environmental challenges. The ceremony saw the release of a booklet on the wetland birds of Haryana, with guests including biodiversity board chairman Dr Ranbir Singh Johar, biodiversity expert Dr TK Roy, and state forest, environment, and industry minister Rao Narbir Singh among others. (HT Photo)

The ceremony saw the release of a booklet on the wetland birds of Haryana, with guests including biodiversity board chairman Dr Ranbir Singh Johar, biodiversity expert Dr TK Roy, and state forest, environment, and industry minister Rao Narbir Singh present.

Principal chief conservator of forests Dr Vivek Saxena, and chief conservator Anant Pandey were also in attendance.

Following formal proceedings, participants toured the sanctuary, learning about migratory birds and their role in maintaining biodiversity. Officials accompanying the tour included forest conservator Subhash Chandra and district forest officer Ramkumar Jangra, along with environmental contributors Anil Gandas and Inderjit Singh.

“Due to the foggy weather, the Asian Waterbird Census began later than planned, starting after 11am, and wrapping up in the late hours. As a result, the compilation of the census data will be delayed,” said Roy.

Singh — the Badshahpur legislator — emphasised the need for collective action to safeguard natural habitats and ensure ecological balance. “Every species has a vital role in maintaining the environment. Protecting wildlife and conserving biodiversity is essential for our survival,” he said.

Addressing concerns over rising pollution levels, the minister urged Gurugram residents to play an active role in creating a pollution-free environment. “The implementation of Grap-3 during winter underscores the need for immediate action. We must work together to make Gurugram a model for environmental sustainability,” he said.