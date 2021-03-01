Attendance remains thin on first day of school reopening for classes 1 and 2
Government schools across the city saw a thin turnout as they reopened for students of classes 1 and 2 for in-person classroom sessions on Monday nearly a year after schools across the country were closed amid Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.
School principals said that the turnout was tepid since children in these grades were younger and not all parents were ready to send their children to school as yet. Ashok Kumar, head teacher of Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Sector 4/7, said that 15 students out of 66 in class 1 turned up, whereas 43 students out of 162 were present in class 2.
“We expect the attendance to increase in the coming week. The first few days after reopening usually see thin attendance. Our focus will be on bridging the learning gap now. While some students would need extra attention, most other students are in touch with us through online classes,” said Kumar.
Schools across the country were closed in March last year amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Voluntary visits to schools in Haryana for doubt-clearing sessions were allowed from September onwards, followed by regular classes from November 2 for students in classes 9 to 12. Schools were reopened for students in classes 6 to 8 on February 1 and classes 3 to 5 on February 24.
Neelam, primary in-charge of the government primary school in Bhondsi, said that only one student each in classes 1 and 2 had visited the school on Monday. “The students are very young. Only two students came today, and they were not even masked. We couldn’t allow them to attend the classes and called their parents to take them back,” said Neelam, who goes by her first name.
At government primary school, Darbaripur, only three students out of 20 had visited the school in class 1 whereas ten students out of 28 enrolled attended classes in class 2.
Deputy district education officer Kalpna Singh said that since today was the first day, attendance was tepid. She said that she had directed teachers and children in senior grades to motivate students in younger classes to visit the school for classes. “The attendance will pick up with time gradually. We need to understand these children are young and they do not want constant reminders to attend school,” said Singh.
Most private schools are continuing with online classes for students in classes 1 and 2 and are likely to take a call on the resumption of in-person classroom sessions in the new academic year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rental prices in luxury housing segment show slow momentum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP to take action against builders for not sharing project details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attendance remains thin on first day of school reopening for classes 1 and 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recovery of Grap fines at 16%, officials to face the heat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footfall of people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities expected to rise on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beneficiaries unaware of vaccine details, officials say sufficient stock of both available
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old Delhi girl gang-raped in Gurugram hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seniors rush to Gurugram hospitals to get their vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical faults, site overload hamper vaccination registry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students demand protection of Aravallis, withdrawal of amendment to land act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for Phase 3 of vaccinations in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG to acquire 100-metre hydraulic ladder for fire safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyover, underpass at Huda City Centre to be operational in July
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools across Haryana to reopen for students of classes 1 and 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox