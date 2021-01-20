Autopsy points to murder in Manesar incident, case filed

The police have registered a case of murder in the death of a sub-inspector of the cooperative department based on the post-mortem examination report on Wednesday.

The victim, Satyavir Singh, was found dead on a Manesar road, in suspicious circumstances, on the night of January 13. He used to work with the cooperative department, which oversees housing societies.

The police said that the autopsy mentioned the cause of death as a head injury, with shock and haemorrhage following ante mortem blunt force impact. Based on the report, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station.

On the day of the incident, Singh had left for work from Manesar in his i10 car around 8am on January 13. “At 5.30pm, I called him to enquire when he would return home. He told me he was waiting for someone and he might be late,” said Amit Singh (32), Singh’s son. He said that he had called his father multiple times between 7.30pm and 9.30 pm, but did not receive a response.

A passerby had informed the police regarding a body on a service road near a polytechnic college around 10pm. Singh’s phone was found near the body, while other possessions were found inside the car.

“Nothing was missing. So, obviously, it was not a random robbery incident. It was planned murder,” Amit Singh said.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons. “The police are trying to identify and track the accused,” said Boken.