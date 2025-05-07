Beer prices in Haryana to soar under 2025- 2027 excise policy

Come June 12, beer lovers across Haryana will be paying significantly more for their drink, as the state’s new excise policy brings a 55% hike in Indian beer prices and a 45% increase for imported ones. As consumers brace for the price surge, many are now considering switching to lower-cost alternatives—or buying in bulk before the hike hits. But with excise duty enforcement tightening, the window may not stay open for long. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Popular domestic labels like Kingfisher, Carlsberg, Budweiser, and Hoegaarden will see sharp price revisions. A 650ml bottle of Kingfisher Ultra, currently retailing at ₹90, will now cost ₹140. Beers such as Corona and Amstel, previously priced at ₹200 for a pint, will rise to ₹290, while Tiger beer is expected to follow suit.

A 330 ml beer bottle of Budweiser and Carlsberg will cost ₹120 that used to cost ₹75, said officials. Canned Beer that costed ₹90 has been increased to ₹130 (45%) for 500 ml can).

Excise officials said that the cost of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL) is set to rise by 15-20% under the new policy. They cited examples such as Absolute Vodka, which is will increase from ₹1,200 to ₹1,500, and Glenlivet, will jump from ₹3,200 to ₹3,800.

Jitender Dudi, deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurugram (West), confirmed the increase. “Yes, there will be a 55% hike on Indian beers and 45% on imported ones. This is primarily to bring parity with neighbouring states and to promote Indian-made beer and liquor over imported alternatives,” he said. “The excise department is also focusing on optimising revenue through fair pricing while reducing the consumption of foreign-labelled liquor.”

Officials said that this would increase government’s revenue collection.

The Haryana government has set a revenue target of ₹14,064 crore for FY 2025–27 under its new excise policy. In the last 2024–25, the department surpassed expectations, collecting ₹12,700 crore against a target of ₹12,650 crore. Officials credited the achievement to improved enforcement, policy stability, and a rise in legal consumption. The 2025–27 excise policy aims to build on this momentum with reforms in liquor quota, duty structure, and stricter compliance enforcement. “With the increased license fee, it will be easier to achieve the targets,” said Dudi.

The sharp rise has left both consumers and liquor vendors unsettled. Nitin Malik, a corporate executive and regular beer drinker in Sector 29, said, “This kind of jump is too steep. ₹140 for a local beer that used to cost ₹90 makes it unaffordable for the middle class. We are not buying luxury items—we are talking about a casual beverage.”

Vishu Arora, a consumer, had similar sentiments. “Imported beer lovers are already paying a premium. With this increase, enjoying a chilled Corona or Hoegaarden with friends on weekends will become a luxury,” he said.

Liquor shop owners said they are equally concerned about the impact on their margins and customer base. “We have been informed that our investment per zone will rise by 20-30% under the new policy. With beer prices going up so much, footfall is bound to drop,” said Sandeep Yadav, one of the vend partner.

Another retailer, Vinod Yadav, who runs a shop near Sohna Road, said, “Margins will shrink, and we may lose regular buyers. Already, sales dip in summer if prices are hiked. We will now have to rework stock planning.”

Rahul Singh, CEO, of the Beer Cafe chain said the proposed hike in beer prices will be a sharp jolt for both consumers and the hospitality industry. “While we understand the state’s intent to align pricing with neighbouring regions and enhance revenue, the timing—coinciding with peak summer beer demand—is concerning. Globally, progressive alcohol policies encourage a shift from hard spirits to lower-alcohol beverages like beer, recognising their role in promoting moderation and social responsibility. Such a steep increase in beer prices may inadvertently reverse this trend, pushing consumers toward higher-alcohol or unregulated alternatives,” he said

The new policy, approved by the Haryana Cabinet on Monday, is part of a broader excise revamp aimed at boosting state revenue, reducing unregulated drinking, and curbing illegal tavern operations. While it also brings structural reforms in tavern licensing, advertising restrictions, and distance norms from sensitive sites, the immediate consumer impact will be felt most acutely in the beer aisle.

With the peak summer season underway and soaring temperatures making beer the beverage of choice, vendors expect a consumer backlash. “June is when beer demand hits its peak. This move could flatten our sales just when the season is booming,” said Yadav.

As consumers brace for the price surge, many are now considering switching to lower-cost alternatives—or buying in bulk before the hike hits. But with excise duty enforcement tightening, the window may not stay open for long.