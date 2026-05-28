Bengal man booked for running illegal clinic in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar

A man from West Bengal has been booked for allegedly practising medicine without valid qualifications and licences after a raid by officials of the Gurugram health department and food and drug authority (FDA) at an unregistered clinic in Palam Vihar, police said on Wednesday. Health and FDA officials alleged the accused had been operating the clinic for nearly six years without recognised qualifications or registration. (File photo)

According to an FIR registered at Bajghera police station, the accused, a resident of Nadia, West Bengal, was allegedly operating the “Dr Bengali Janta Sewa Clinic” at Yadav Market in Palam Vihar. The complaint was filed by Dr Om Parkash, medical officer at District Civil Hospital, Gurugram, officers added.

Police said the raid was conducted around 10pm on Tuesday after the health department received information about an allegedly illegal clinic functioning in the area. A joint inspection team comprising officials from the health department and Drug Control Department reached the premises.

The FIR stated that the accused was present during the inspection, and officials recovered syringes, IV sets, glucose bottles and several varieties of allopathic medicines from the clinic.

According to the complaint, Biswas failed to produce any recognised medical qualification certificate, registration certificate, drug licence or any other document authorising him to practise medicine or stock drugs. Officials alleged that he had been running the clinic for nearly six years without registration.

Police said a pathology laboratory report, seized documents and a handwritten statement by the accused were attached with the complaint. The recovered medical items were sealed and taken into possession by the raiding team.

Based on the complaint, Bajghera police registered an FIR under Section 34 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery) and 340 (fraudulent use of document or electronic record) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).