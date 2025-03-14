BJP sets sights on independents in Gurugram, Manesar to consolidate control

A day after comprehensively winning the Gurugram civic body polls, but missing out in Manesar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on the independent winners in the two municipal corporations in a bid to consolidate its control over the respective bodies, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. Darshan Yadav, returning officer, gives the certificate of election to independent elected mayor Dr Inderjeet Yadav in Manesar on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The BJP in Gurugram secured 24 out of 36 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections, and was victorious in the mayoral polls by a massive 179,485 votes. Of the remaining seats, independent candidates managed to win 10.

However, the party suffered a setback in Manesar, as it could secure only seven of 20 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) polls, as independents won the remaining 13 seats. The BJP’s mayoral candidate also suffered a slim loss to independent candidate Dr Inderjit Yadav — the only non-BJP mayor-elect in Haryana.

On Thursday, BJP functionaries said they are in talks with at least 10 independent councillors, who are expected to join the party soon.

District BJP president Kamal Yadav stated that several independent candidates have approached the party, expressing their desire to join.

“The BJP is a party of the people and for the people. We welcome those who wish to align with us, but any decision regarding their inclusion will be taken after careful consideration. The party has performed well in the municipal elections, and we are confident that we will continue to strengthen our presence and deliver even better results in the future,” he said.

Inderjit Yadav confirmed that she is in talks with BJP leaders regarding a possible merger. “My supporters and well-wishers have urged me to align with the ruling party for the betterment of Manesar. I am currently discussing this with my team and will take a final decision after consulting senior leaders, including Cabinet Minister Rao Inderjit Singh,” she said.

Several independent councillors who were denied BJP tickets but won as independents have also expressed their willingness to return to the party. “We were originally BJP candidates and have worked tirelessly for the party. Our victory proves that we were deserving candidates. We are ready to rejoin and contribute to the party’s mission,” said one independent councillor from Manesar, on condition of anonymity.

State minister Rao Narbir Singh acknowledged the BJP’s strong performance in the elections. “The party has done extraordinarily well, and our workers have put in immense effort. The decision to bring independent candidates into the BJP lies with the higher authorities. Many independent winners have already approached us, expressing their willingness to join. Several discussions are underway, and the party will welcome all who wish to work with us,” he said.