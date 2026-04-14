Blaze on Gurugram Sec 67 spreads to nearby homes; no casualties reported

MC Sharma, fire station officer at Sector 29, said three fire tenders reached the spot within 15 minutes of the call, with two more deployed as the blaze spread. “The fire was fully contained at 3pm. Based on residents’ complaints, an investigation will be conducted by police soon,” Sharma said, ruling out speculations that it was triggered intentionally.

The fire erupted around 11.15am from a large heap of household belongings, including LPG cylinders, stored outside a slum area on the land parcel. Officials said the flames spread to an adjacent residential building in Block-C . While officials of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran said the land was taken over by the authority last year and is under its maintenance, a local present at the site claimed that it is owned by members of his family.

A massive fire broke out on an empty plot opposite Mayfield Gardens’ C-Block in Sector 67 on Monday, making thick smoke visible from several kilometres away and damaging multiple units, officials and residents said. No injuries were reported.

Residents across nearby sectors reported seeing the blaze. “The thick smoke was visible from several blocks away in Nirvana Country. It is deeply concerning, as the air quality in the city continues to deteriorate despite favourable weather conditions. A serious investigation is the need of the hour,” said Deepika Srivastava, a resident of Sector 56. Kartar Singh, of Sector 66, said the flames were visible from his corporate office located around 5km away from Mayfield Gardens.

Locals at the site said the belongings belonged to migrant families stored under makeshift tents ahead of their planned travel to West Bengal for upcoming assembly elections. “The household belongings of around 200 families were kept inside the makeshift tent arrangement. Some cylinders present inside also caught fire, leading to huge flames,” a local said, requesting anonymity. HT found three such improvised shelters within a few hundred metres.

The fire also affected apartments behind the plot, where at least eight to ten families live. “One flat had its ceiling fall off due to exorbitant heat, with AC and geyser units burnt. Fortunately, the children had gone out and the other family members escaped swiftly. Had it not been a day on fire, there would have been possible casualties due to toxic flames blocking the breathing pathway,” said a senior firefighter.

A resident of the affected building said, “The flames from the tents reached our unit quickly, damaging the windows, roof and other belongings. Despite repeated complaints to local authorities, such shelters resurface every few months.”

Pratham Vashishth, councillor of ward 14, said encroachments have existed on the plot for a long time without enforcement action. “C&D waste is dumped regularly and full impunity is extended to the landowners, with rarely any visits made by the civic authorities,” Vashishth said.

Sushil Bidhuri, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Mayfield Gardens’ Block-C, said encroachments have blocked planned infrastructure. “The official maps from the site showed a 12m wide road passing through the land; however, encroachments have blocked it. The place instead should have been an extension of the residential development projects.”

Residents alleged illegal encroachments continue despite the HSVP taking over the land over a year ago. A senior HSVP official, requesting anonymity, said: ‘The clear area of the land was developed in South City-II; however, the remaining pockets face encroachments due to an ongoing court case. The encroachments will be cleared after instructions from the court. Inspections will be conducted to clear C&D waste dumping.”