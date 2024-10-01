Boy, 3, mowed down in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok

A 58-year-old man has been booked for allegedly running over a minor son of his neighbour’s security guard in Sushant Lok Block-A in Sector 28, Gurugram, and leading to his instant death, officers said on Monday. The hospital authorities alerted the police control room about the incident, prompting them to visit the spot for investigation. (File Photo)

The incident occurred at about 5.40pm on Sunday when the three-year-old Kairav (single name) was playing outside his house, said investigators.

According to police, the child was rushed to a private hospital in Sushant Lok Block-B but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. His father, Rahul Kumar, a native of Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, had shifted to Gurugram for a livelihood just over a year ago, and works as a private security guard at a house.

Kumar lived with his wife, son, and a nine-month-old daughter at the same house for which he worked as a security guard.

The child was playing outside when the suspect Sanjeev (single name), who lived barely four houses away, was coming out on the road in his Tata Nexon EV from his compound, said a police officer requesting anonymity.

“The road had a slight turn at the spot and probably the driver failed to see the child playing around the corner. He tried to negotiate the turn and ended up running over the child causing his instant death. The man helped the guard to rush his son to the hospital in his car and waited while the doctors made futile attempts to revive him,” the officer added.

Ravi Kumar, station house officer (SHO), DLF police station, Sector-29, said that they have all required details of the car driver, adding: “We will soon take legal action against him. We are investigating to find if the incident was recorded in any CCTV camera at the spot to ascertain how it had unfolded.”

Following a complaint from the child’s father, a first information report was registered against the car owner under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station on Sunday night.

The kid’s body was handed over to his parents after its autopay on Sunday night, police said.