Gurugram: Five suspects, including a cab driver, were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting two men at Rajiv Chowk on National Highway (NH-48), Gurugram police said. Five suspects held for assaulting duo in Ggm’s Rajiv Chowk

Police said the incident took place at about 2pm on Sunday when the two victims, who work in a four-wheeler manufacturing firm in Manesar, were waiting for their company bus to reach their office.

Investigators said that the victims — identified as Kunal and Vinay — both around 19 years of age, were watching memes on their mobile phones and laughing at them that allegedly offended prime suspect Dharmender Gulia, (33), who was sitting in his cab while waiting for passengers.

A senior police officer privy to the case, said that Gulia was irked and scolded the duo to stop laughing or be ready to face consequences. “However, the two victims told Gulia that they were not laughing at him. The duo also told the suspect, who was extremely irked, that he should not consider their laughs as an attempt to make fun of him,” he said.

The officer said that the suspect remained silent for a while but later hurled abuses on the duo as soon as they laughed again. “Gulia started calling a few of his associates while threatening the duo to which both replied they were locals and don’t fear him,” he said.

Investigators said that a heated argument ensued after Gulia’s associate, identified as Mohit Das, reached the spot and threatened the victims.

Soon three more suspects — Sunil Singh, Sunil Kumar and Harish Garg — also reached the spot and they allegedly assaulted Kunal and Vinay.

Police said Kunal tried to run away by freeing himself from their clutches but tumbled after which the suspects hurled blows.

Police added that the suspects also thrashed Vinay and left the spot after threatening them with dire consequences.

On Kunal’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shivaji Nagar police station on Sunday night and a team led by head constable Rakesh Kumar arrested the five suspects., police said.

Gulia hails from Jhajjar, Das from Sirsa, Singh from Bhiwani, Kumar from Basai Enclave in Sector 10 and Garg from Jharsa in Sector 32, police said.

Inspector Krishan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Shivaji Nagar police station, said the suspects have been granted bail and further investigation is underway in the case.