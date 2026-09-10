Cab driver killed after vehicle hits him near Gurugram-Nuh border
The victim had stopped to relieve himself when the vehicle allegedly veered off the expressway and struck him, police said.
A 31-year-old cab driver died after a vehicle allegedly hit him on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near the Gurugram-Nuh border late Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, Gurpreet Singh Anand, a resident of Sector-22 in Faridabad, was travelling towards Gurugram when he stopped his cab to relieve himself between 11.30pm and 11.45pm, police said.
A senior police officer said Anand had moved away from the expressway when a vehicle veered off course and hit him. “He had moved away from the expressway when a vehicle veered off course and ended up hitting him,” he said.
The impact flung Anand several feet away. Commuters spotted him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police control room. “They alerted the police control room, after which emergency response vehicles reached the spot and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the suspected vehicle sped away. “None had seen the accident taking place. Police are scanning CCTV camera footage on the route to zero-in on the vehicle for tracing its registration number,” he said.
Anand’s cab was recovered abandoned at the spot, where police also found tyre marks of another vehicle that indicated it had swerved from the main carriageway, Turan said.
On the complaint of Anand’s family, an FIR was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station. His body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.