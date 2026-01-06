Cancer day care centre to open at Gurugram Civil Hospital this month

A dedicated cancer day care centre is expected to become operational at sector 10A Civil Hospital this month, district health department officials said. The daycare will have six beds for chemotherapy sessions, they added. Doctors trained at the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar, and final inspections are being carried out before patient admissions begin. (HT)

Doctors at the district’s biggest health facilities had to refer cancer patients to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak or All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. “The hospital staff has been working on setting up the centre with adjustable recliners, infusion pumps, monitors and oximeters. The centre will become operational after final inspections by teams from AIIMS Jhajjar,” said Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram.

Civil Hospital doctors were sent for training at the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar for two months (September and October) in 2025, added Singh. Currently, the hospital has only conducted cancer screening of patients through a histopathology lab since February 2024. It helps confirm the disease through biopsy and tissue examination.

According to doctors, the hospital diagnoses approximately 10 to 15 new cancer patients each month, with breast and oral cancer being the most common. The new facility will reduce travel time for patients and offer affordable treatment. The day care center is expected to start admitting patients by January second week.

“The center will only treat patients referred from AIIMS, Jhajjar. Its objective is to provide better, accessible, and consistent healthcare to cancer patients,” Singh said, adding that the day care will be open from 9.00am till 4.00pm throughout the week.

Officials said once the daycare starts functioning, a dedicated OPD for cancer patients will also become operational at the hospital after nine years.