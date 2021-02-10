IND USA
gurugram news

Cap on social gatherings removed, but 50% rule remains

The district administration on Wednesday, retaining the 50% capacity rule for gatherings, lifted the ceiling on the number of persons allowed to attend events in closed spaces
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:14 PM IST

The district administration on Wednesday, retaining the 50% capacity rule for gatherings, lifted the ceiling on the number of persons allowed to attend events in closed spaces. So far, a maximum of 200 people were being allowed, irrespective of the 50% capacity rule.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg, who is also the chairperson District Disaster Management Authority, issued an unlock order on Wednesday, stating the standard operating procedures (SOP) for areas outside the containment zones. On January 27, in a directive issued by the union ministry of home affairs (MHA), states were asked to issue specific guidelines for regulations on social, religious, sports, entertainment, education, cultural or religious gatherings.

The order issued by Garg stated that all gatherings in closed spaces will be restricted to 50% of the hall capacity i.e. 500 persons in the hall capacity of 1,000, 250 in halls with a capacity of 500 and 100 in halls with a capacity of 200. “The district has adopted the MHA guidelines where gatherings are permitted with certain regulations based on the closed space capacity,” said Garg.

In open spaces, there will be no limit on the gatherings. However, it has to be ensured that there is sufficient space for people to follow social distancing norms, the order stated.

In other public spaces, swimming has already been permitted in public pools, but SOPs for the same are awaited. Increased seating capacity has also been allowed in cinema halls and regulations on interstate and interdistrict travel being done away with.

Although the instances of SARS-CoV-2 infections have declined in the city, activities are still restricted in containment zones and will remain in force till February 28, said officials.

On Wednesday, 28 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, taking the tally to 58,419. Due to a decline in test positivity rate and higher recovery rate, the number of active cases is at 351. Of these, 30 are seriously-ill patients, four are in district Covid care centres, while remaining 317 are in home isolation.

