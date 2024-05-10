Central govt employee found dead in Sushant Lok residence

A mid-level Central government officer was found dead inside his private residence in Block A, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 28, on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. Police said neighbours alerted the control room over a foul smell emanating from Gupta’s residence on Wednesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said that the deceased person was identified as Rajeev Gupta, 52, who died around three to four days ago as the body was in a decomposed condition. The body was found on a bed in a room on the ground floor of his three-storey residence, police said.

Police said neighbours alerted the control room over a foul smell emanating from Gupta’s residence on Wednesday night. He was suffering from multiple ailments and was in midst of a dispute with his family, due to which he was staying alone for the past few days, they said.

Inspector Ravi Kumar, the station house officer of DLF police station, Sector 29, said that medicines Gupta was using for his ailments were recovered from the house. “He was a Cabinet secretariat official. We are waiting for the arrival of his wife and other close family members in the city, after which an autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death,” he said.

The body is being preserved at the government mortuary, said investigators. Gupta’s wife was abroad and is scheduled to return soon, following which legal formalities will be carried out, they said.