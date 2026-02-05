Charge sheet against 29 for fraudulent sale of govt land

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau has filed a chargesheet against 29 persons, including four state government officials, for allegedly facilitating the fraudulent sale of panchayat land by forging revenue records in Palwal, officials said on Wednesday. A senior official of the ACB unit in Faridabad said that at least 22 of the beneficiaries named in the case have died.

Officials said the accused include a naib tehsildar, kanungo, patwari and registry clerk, who were earlier posted in Hodal. They allegedly helped at least 47 individuals purchase more than 31 acres of panchayat land in Laharpur village of Hassanpur block worth at least ₹55 crore by forging land revenue records for financial gains.

A senior official of the ACB unit in Faridabad said that at least 22 of the beneficiaries named in the case have died. “Thus, the chargesheet which was filed before the additional district court of Tayyab Hussain on Monday was submitted against 29 persons of which 25 were the beneficiaries,” he said.

ACB officials said the matter dates back more than 15 years, when senior government officials received information that panchayat land in Palwal had been sold to private individuals using forged documents. An inquiry was initiated, following which an FIR was registered by the ACB in 2012.

At least 14 officials were found involved in the scam. Some of them have even retired. They were suspended for involvement in the scam, said officials.

During the investigation, officials found that similar forgeries had taken place at multiple locations in Palwal. “Revenue department officials had fraudulently allowed sale of at least 100 acres of panchayat land to locals by falsifying documents and records,” another ACB official said.

He said five more FIRs were registered in 2022 on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court against at least 170 beneficiaries and revenue department officials. “These accused had purchased the panchayat lands by conniving with revenue department officials in Palwal over more than a decade,” he said.

ACB officials said panchayat land use cannot be changed without prior state government notification, but officials forged manual records to show the land was not panchayat land.

Inspector (ACB) Vijender Tanwar, the investigating officer, said ownership of several parcels changed multiple times before the scam surfaced. “State government had later annulled the registry of all these properties to restore their category as per original records,” he said, adding chargesheets in other cases will be filed soon.