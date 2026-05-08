Civic bodies inspect key Gurugram intersections

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday conducted a joint inspection of key intersections, including Rajiv Chowk and Jharsa Chowk. Officials said plantations at Rajiv Chowk will begin in the coming weeks.

The move is part of city’s beautification and revamp exercise aimed at introducing green coverage, removing encroachments, reducing traffic congestion and emissions under the clean city action plan for 2026, said officials.

At Rajiv Chowk, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya directed NHAI officials to improve road markings and signage, while GMDA and MCG officials were asked to clear construction waste, take up horticulture work and remove encroachments.

Officials said plantations at Rajiv Chowk will begin in the coming weeks. “The authorities are also planning to illuminate service lanes of the major intersection linking the Sohna elevated corridor to the administrative hub of the city,” a senior NHAI official told HT.

Designated MCG officials will monitor sanitation work, repaint areas, install dustbins and remove damaged electricity poles. “Underground cable wiring is being planned for the lighting work on many of these intersections with high traffic volumes,” a senior MCG official said.

Officials said the beautification drive was discussed during the chief minister’s visit to Gurugram on April 26. Similar measures are planned for MDI Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, and Sheetla Mata road, they added.

“We are on a war footing. We are also exploring private partnership for greenery projects. Horticulture-related works will be taken up in an expedited manner starting next week,” a senior GMDA official said during the inspection.

Officials said upgrades and greening work will be carried out based on priority traffic islands and hotspot patches requiring urgent measures, such as fencing, improving zebra crossings, repairing defunct elevators and pruning of trees for better visibility of road signage.