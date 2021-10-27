Civic body to fix potholes on all Gurugram roads by November 15

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to fix potholes on all city roads, including national highways, by November 15. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja issued these directions during an internal meeting related to the beautification of the city on Tuesday.

The MCG commissioner also directed the civic body officials to repair footpaths, road dividers, lift and clean debris, garbage and horticultural waste, repair walkways and tiles in parks, and plant more saplings by November 15.

“MCG officials will be anyway lifting waste and clearing debris from areas across the city, including national highways and main roads. Hence, I have directed officials to fix potholes across all roads in the city in coordination with departments concerned such as Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Public Works Department (PWD) by November 15,” said Ahuja.

According to MCG officials, superintending engineer Vivek Gill has been entrusted with the responsibility of getting the main roads and national highways repaired.

Last month, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed departments in Gurugram to fix all roads damaged by rains during the monsoon season by November 30.

On Sunday, HT had reported that MCG had floated tenders to get roads repaired in areas under their jurisdiction while GMDA had already started on-ground work at several stretches under its jurisdiction such as the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Basai Road.

GMDA chief engineer Jaspal Singh said on Sunday that officials had been given a deadline of November 15 by the administration to complete all road-related patchwork.

All arterial roads such as internal sector roads and colony roads are under the jurisdiction of MCG while master roads such as the Golf Course Extension Road (GCR), Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, Netaji Subhash Marg are under the jurisdiction of GMDA.

The Gurugram section of National Highway 48, Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road (NH 248 A) is under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) while roads connecting to peripheral areas such as Pataudi, Bajgehra, and Farrukhnagar are under the jurisdiction of Public Works Department (PWD).

The MCG commissioner also said in the meeting that all MCG executive engineers would be the nodal officers of their respective divisions for the above works, all the joint commissioners will supervise their respective zones and the chief engineer will monitor and supervise all the projects.