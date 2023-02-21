Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Class 11 student accuses father, brother of sexual assault in Gurugram

Class 11 student accuses father, brother of sexual assault in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 09:35 AM IST

After counselling and questioning the victim for nearly four hours, an FIR was registered under sections of the POCSO Act at Kherki Daula police station, they said.

The student told her school principal and teachers that she was sexually assaulted by her father and brother.(Representative image/ File)
The student told her school principal and teachers that she was sexually assaulted by her father and brother.(Representative image/ File)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father and brother, police said.

The alleged incident came to light after the class 11 student confided in her school principal and teachers, who rushed her to the police station.

Also Read| Man killed, two hurt as speeding truck runs over workers repairing NH-48

The student told her school principal and teachers that she was sexually assaulted by her father and brother. They also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, the police said on Monday.

After counselling and questioning the victim for nearly four hours, an FIR was registered under sections of the POCSO Act at Kherki Daula police station, they said.

"We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law," a senior officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram
gurugram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out