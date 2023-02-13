CM Khattar , dy CM conduct aerial inspection of jungle safari site at Aravallis

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday conducted an aerial inspection of the area earmarked for the development of the world’s largest jungle park safari encompassing about 10,000 acres of the Aravallis in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

The chief minister also held a meeting with forest and district administration officials after the survey and gave necessary directions for demarking the areas and starting work on the project.

The CM and deputy CM were in Gurugram on Sunday for the inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and it was during this visit that they conducted the survey of the proposed safari park, said district administration officials.

According to the tourism department, the jungle park safari will be spread across Shikohpur, Sakatpur and Gairatpur Bas in Gurugram; across Ghamroj, Alipur, Aqlimpur, Tikli and Bhondsi, Naurangpur and Badgujjar villages in Bhondsi block; and across Kota Khandewala, Gagaini, Mohammadpur Ahir, Kharak, Jalalpur, Bhango and Chahika villages in the Mewat block.

In a statement issued by the district administration, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar described the jungle safari project and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway as “economically sustainable and ecologically viable” projects.

Khattar said development of jungle safari in the area will help in preserving Aravalli mountain range, while also allowing a large number of people from Delhi and neighbouring areas to visit the park and help the local population in getting ample employment opportunities.

“The state government has formulated a home stay policy with the aim of promoting tourism in Haryana and providing employment opportunities to villagers. Under this, tourists will also get a chance to get acquainted with the local culture,” he said.

Senior government officials further said the jungle safari will promote the local landscape and no changes will be made to the natural ecosystem. Only native trees will be planted in the 10,000 acres and it will depict the Aravalli landscape; will not be a controlled wildlife corridor, they insisted.