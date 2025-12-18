CM Saini orders immediate DPR for Gurugram water channel project

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday ordered the immediate preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Gurugram water channel, signalling the government’s intent to address the district’s long-pending water management and drainage challenges. He directed that the DPR be prepared expeditiously through a public sector undertaking (PSU), with the irrigation department’s Delhi office team entrusted with the task. CM also ordered an inquiry into a PACS manager, set a 15-day deadline for underpass repairs and flagged sewerage and power safety lapses. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The directive was issued during the monthly District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting chaired by Saini in Gurugram. Stressing the importance of responsive governance, the chief minister said grievance redressal was central to building public trust. “Public service is not just an administrative obligation but a moral responsibility. Every citizen who approaches the government must return with dignity and satisfaction,” Saini said.

During the meeting, 16 complaints from across the district were taken up, of which 12 were resolved on the spot following the chief minister’s intervention. The remaining four complaints were kept pending, with directions to the concerned departments to submit detailed status reports before the next meeting.

Highlighting the government’s push for swift grievance resolution, Saini referred to Samadhan Shivir camps held every Monday and Thursday at district and subdivision levels. He said around 40,000 complaints have been received through these camps so far, with nearly 30,000 already resolved. He added that of the approximately 1.42 lakh complaints received directly by him, close to 1.35 lakh have been disposed of, with only sub judice matters or complex family disputes remaining pending.

Taking a firm stance on accountability, Saini ordered a detailed inquiry against the manager of Jatoli Mandi Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) after farmers from Chhilarki village in the Pataudi area alleged irregularities, arbitrary practices and poor behaviour in fertiliser distribution. He directed that the inquiry be conducted impartially and the report submitted to the deputy commissioner without delay.

Addressing civic infrastructure, the chief minister directed departments to complete repair work at the Dhanwapur railway underpass within 15 days. The underpass has been facing persistent water seepage and waterlogging, causing inconvenience and safety concerns. He also instructed officials to implement long-term preventive measures.

Saini further directed departments to strengthen sewerage, sanitation and power infrastructure across Gurugram. Municipal officials were told to ensure there are no broken sewer covers or sewer overflows, warning that negligence could lead to serious accidents. He also ordered intensified sanitation drives, improved waste management and removal or realignment of electricity poles obstructing roads or pedestrian pathways.

On complaints of illegal encroachments on green belt land in Gwalapahari village, Saini ordered a joint on-site demarcation by the public works department and the municipal corporation, warning that encroachments would not be tolerated.