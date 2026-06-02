CM orders faster grievance redressal in Gurugram, resolves 13 of 16 complaints
Reviewing public complaints in Gurugram, the chief minister stressed timely action and citizen-centric governance by departments.
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed government officials to ensure prompt resolution of public grievances, saying citizens should not be forced to make repeated visits to government offices for issues that can be resolved through responsive administration.
Chairing the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievances committee in Gurugram, Saini reviewed 16 complaints, of which 13 were resolved on the spot while three were kept pending for further examination. He directed the concerned departments to submit detailed status reports on the pending matters during the next meeting.
“Providing timely relief to citizens remains a top priority of the state government. Officers must maintain regular interaction with the public and adopt an accountable and citizen-centric approach while addressing grievances,” Saini said.
A major focus of the meeting was Gurugram’s road infrastructure and civic facilities. Reviewing complaints related to damaged roads and connectivity issues, the chief minister sought detailed updates from officials of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).
Saini directed officials not to wait for formal complaints before taking action and instead conduct regular field inspections to identify roads requiring repair, strengthening or reconstruction. “Public convenience should remain the foremost consideration. All departments must work in coordination to ensure that road-related issues are addressed in a time-bound manner,” Saini said.
He also instructed officials to closely monitor complaints received through the state government’s “Mhari Sadak” mobile application and ensure their speedy resolution.
During the meeting, a resident of Laxman Vihar alleged that a financier had fraudulently transferred her property into his name during a financial transaction and retained possession despite her willingness to repay the amount. Saini ordered an immediate investigation, directed authorities to examine the role of the then tehsildar involved in the registration process, and instructed police to take action against the financier.
In another case, a resident of Sector 4 raised concerns regarding waterlogging, drinking water shortages, sewerage problems and other civic issues. The chief minister directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of the locality and prepare a detailed report outlining existing problems and proposed solutions.
Officials said the directions issued during the meeting are aimed at strengthening accountability and improving delivery of public services across the district.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
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